Aug 31st support the Cache Schools Education Foundation at their - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Aug 31st support the Cache Schools Education Foundation at their 4th annual benefit recital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- The Cache Schools Education Foundation will be hosting the 4th Annual CSEF Benefit Concert tonight, August 31st, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cache Auditorium, 102 East “H” Ave.

There will be special flute, clarinet, soprano and piano performances by Ben and Kelly Silber, Williams and Yiuka Spannagel, and Sandy Greene.

This event is free and everyone is invited to enjoy a night of music. Donations will be accepted to benefit the CSEF.

Each year, the CSEF provides scholarships to students and classroom grants to educators.  

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

    Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:41:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:56:52 GMT

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

  • US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N. Korea

    US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N. Korea

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:22:14 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:55:46 GMT

    South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

    South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

  • Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

    Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-08-31 13:32:09 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:54:56 GMT

    Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

    Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

    •   
Powered by Frankly