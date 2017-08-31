Aug 31st support the Cache Schools Education Foundation at their 4th annual benefit recital

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- The Cache Schools Education Foundation will be hosting the 4th Annual CSEF Benefit Concert tonight, August 31st, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cache Auditorium, 102 East “H” Ave.

There will be special flute, clarinet, soprano and piano performances by Ben and Kelly Silber, Williams and Yiuka Spannagel, and Sandy Greene.

This event is free and everyone is invited to enjoy a night of music. Donations will be accepted to benefit the CSEF.

Each year, the CSEF provides scholarships to students and classroom grants to educators.

