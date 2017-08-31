Dash cam video of Warr Acres Police and pedestrian accident to b - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Dash cam video of Warr Acres Police and pedestrian accident to be released

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WARR ACRES, OK (KSWO)- Police in Warr Acres say dash camera video showing the moment when a pedestrian was hit by an officer's cruiser will be released today.

We first brought you this story yesterday morning. Authorities say the officer was traveling east on the Northwest 39 Expressway when a pedestrian stepped out in front of his car. They say the dash camera footage shows the officer was not going above the speed limit at the time.

"The video monitors everything about the car's speed, lights, sirens. When the officer turned onto that roadway his acceleration was normal, he was actually going slightly under the posted speed limit,” said Warr Acres Police Chief Roger Patty.

The chief says he has asked the Oklahoma City Police Department to take the lead since the crash involved one of his officers.

The victim was taken to the OU medical center. He is said to be in serious condition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

    Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:41:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:56:52 GMT

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

  • US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N. Korea

    US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N. Korea

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:22:14 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:55:46 GMT

    South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

    South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

  • Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

    Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-08-31 13:32:09 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:54:56 GMT

    Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

    Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

    •   
Powered by Frankly