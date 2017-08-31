Dash cam video of Warr Acres Police and pedestrian accident to be released

WARR ACRES, OK (KSWO)- Police in Warr Acres say dash camera video showing the moment when a pedestrian was hit by an officer's cruiser will be released today.

We first brought you this story yesterday morning. Authorities say the officer was traveling east on the Northwest 39 Expressway when a pedestrian stepped out in front of his car. They say the dash camera footage shows the officer was not going above the speed limit at the time.

"The video monitors everything about the car's speed, lights, sirens. When the officer turned onto that roadway his acceleration was normal, he was actually going slightly under the posted speed limit,” said Warr Acres Police Chief Roger Patty.

The chief says he has asked the Oklahoma City Police Department to take the lead since the crash involved one of his officers.

The victim was taken to the OU medical center. He is said to be in serious condition.

