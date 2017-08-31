Gov Fallin issues state of emergency for OK to help states affec - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gov Fallin issues state of emergency for OK to help states affected by Harvey

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma) Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KSWO)- Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has issued a state of emergency for Oklahoma in order to help states affected by Harvey.

This allows state agencies to make emergency purchases to speed up the delivery of resources to those hit hardest by the disaster.

Fallin said that state and local governments can then properly respond to requests for aid in those states.

In addition, Oklahoma's Price Stabilization Act is also in effect. It prohibits an increase of more than 10-percent for the price of goods and services after an emergency is declared.

