Triage Center set up at OKC airport to help Harvey victims as they come in

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A triage center has been set up in an airport hangar in Oklahoma City, waiting to help victims of Harvey. The Oklahoma City VA Hospital is spearheading the Federal Coordination Center at Metro Technology Center's Aviation Career Centers.

Several hospitals and care facilities in Texas have been impacted by Harvey, and so patients need to be transported to other locations, including Oklahoma.

Right now, they're waiting on a call that will tell them if a plane carrying patients will either land there or at the Oklahoma Air National Guard Runway, depending on the size of the plane.

"We are just waiting for the word. So you can see behind us here the hangar is all set up… We got EMSA here. We have the Medical Emergency Response Center, the fire department, the city police are here," said Stacey Rine with the OKC VA Hospital.

After determining the level of care each patient needs, they may be sent to one of 14 participating hospitals in Oklahoma City area.

