LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, the Lawton VA Mobile Vet Center deploys to Dallas to offer counseling services to Veterans and the community affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Lawton Vet Center volunteers are in Dallas to provide support to Hurricane Harvey evacuates at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center “mega shelter.”

The MVCs are 38-foot community outreach vehicles equipped with two confidential counseling rooms where counselors can meet privately with those in needing support.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.