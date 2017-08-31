Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon registration opens Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Registration for the 18th running of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon opens Labor Day, September 4.

On April 29, 2018, runners from around the world will gather at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to remember the 168 persons killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

There’s a run for people of all ages and skills-- Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, and Kids Marathon.

The Memorial Marathon is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum’s largest fundraiser. Register now at OKCMarathon.com.

