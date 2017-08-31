Cameron HS teachers scramble for supplies following massive school fire

CAMERON, OK (KSWO)- Less than a month after classes started, Cameron High School went up in flames just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Classes were canceled on Wednesday. The school houses students in grades 6th through 12th grade.

Crews from Pocola Fire Department, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Poteau Fire Department and the Pocola Police Department actively fought the blaze for ninety minutes. There were still hot spots at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started near the principal's office at the front of the building. The administration building and the gym are a complete loss. Thankfully, no one was injured. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

However, educators are now scrambling to replace the supplies lost in the fire. The elementary school building may be used to house classes while the school recovers.

Teachers at the school have compiled the following list of needed school supplies:

Notebook paper

Copy paper

Pens

Pencils

Dry erase markers and erasers

Staplers and staples

Tape and dispensers

Scissors

Paper clips

Rubber bands

Binders

Folders

Sticky notes

Hot glue guns and glue sticks

Colored pencils

Markers

Rulers

Calculators

White-out

Crayons

Pencil sharpeners

Kleenex

Clorox wipes

Germ-x

Construction paper

Receipt books

Clipboards

Envelopes

Erasers

Disinfectant Spray

Backpacks

First Aid kits, band-aids, rubber gloves

Batteries

Highlighters

Sharpies

Masking tape

Totes and storage containers

Chalk and erasers

Desk calendars

If you are able to help, mail donations to:

Cameron School

26661 W. 5th Street

Cameron, OK 74932

