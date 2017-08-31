Cameron HS teachers scramble for supplies following massive scho - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron HS teachers scramble for supplies following massive school fire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CAMERON, OK (KSWO)- Less than a month after classes started, Cameron High School went up in flames just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Classes were canceled on Wednesday.  The school houses students in grades 6th through 12th grade.

Crews from Pocola Fire Department, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Poteau Fire Department and the Pocola Police Department actively fought the blaze for ninety minutes. There were still hot spots at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started near the principal's office at the front of the building. The administration building and the gym are a complete loss. Thankfully, no one was injured. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

However, educators are now scrambling to replace the supplies lost in the fire. The elementary school building may be used to house classes while the school recovers.

Teachers at the school have compiled the following list of needed school supplies:

  • Notebook paper
  • Copy paper
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Dry erase markers and erasers
  • Staplers and staples
  • Tape and dispensers
  • Scissors
  • Paper clips
  • Rubber bands
  • Binders
  • Folders
  • Sticky notes
  • Hot glue guns and glue sticks
  • Colored pencils
  • Markers
  • Rulers
  • Calculators
  • White-out
  • Crayons
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Kleenex
  • Clorox wipes
  • Germ-x
  • Construction paper
  • Receipt books
  • Clipboards
  • Envelopes
  • Erasers
  • Disinfectant Spray
  • Backpacks
  • First Aid kits, band-aids, rubber gloves
  • Batteries
  • Highlighters
  • Sharpies
  • Masking tape
  • Totes and storage containers
  • Chalk and erasers
  • Desk calendars

If you are able to help, mail donations to:
Cameron School
26661 W. 5th Street
Cameron, OK 74932

