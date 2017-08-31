Norman homicide suspect with ties to Marlow turns himself into police

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Both suspects in the Norman shooting of Tiffany Godwin on Saturday have turned themselves in.

Charles Curtis “Kurt” Hornback turned himself into the Norman Police Department this morning. Hornback had an outstanding warrant for First Degree Murder in connection with the death of Godwin.

Ashlee Nicole Vasquez turned herself into the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:30 a.m. yesterday.

Police have said officers conducting a welfare check found Godwin dead inside a home in southeast Norman on Saturday.

