7News Editorial: DirecTV Negotiation Update

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know KSWO’s carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, September 5th.

Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need. Raycom Media Stations in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen. And stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild.

In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the upcoming days. We are also devoting airtime and public service announcements and news mentions to drive donations and help ensure the storm victims get what they need.

That’s why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we’re pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted.

Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts. We hope you have a happy, safe Labor Day Weekend.

