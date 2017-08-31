Lawton man arrested following child pornography investigation - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man arrested following child pornography investigation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Randy Wolfe, 49 of Lawton, has been arrested for five felony offenses-- one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of child sexual abuse and one count of violating the computer crimes act.

The IP address assigned to Wolfe’s home user allegedly sent multiple pornographic videos of children between the approximate ages of eight months and 10-years-old to agents of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Lawton Police Department along with other agencies seized multiple electronic devices containing more than 100 images and videos of child pornography.

 “Crimes against children are intolerable,” Attorney General Hunter said. “My office will continue to partner with federal and local law enforcement to protect our most vulnerable. I applaud the efforts of the law enforcement entities and District Attorney Fred Smith, who worked hard to bring these charges.”

