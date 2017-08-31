Oklahoma prison system grows by 1,000 inmates since April

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Although residents in Houston are finally starting to see some sunshine, Lawton's fire department is on standby to send a crew if needed.
Oklahoma's prison system has grown by more than 1,000 inmates since April, topping 63,000 people in the system and setting another record.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
