Fundraiser dinner held for students

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
A Duncan family has filed a petition against Duncan Public Schools and Duncan High School Athletic Director, Craig Benson. The family accuses Benson of harassment, assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring and retention.
A Duncan family has filed a petition against Duncan Public Schools and Duncan High School Athletic Director, Craig Benson. The family accuses Benson of harassment, assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring and retention.
In less than two weeks, voters in Lawton's Ward 7 will head to the polls to select someone to represent them on the city council.
In less than two weeks, voters in Lawton's Ward 7 will head to the polls to select someone to represent them on the city council.