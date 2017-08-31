Fundraiser dinner held for students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Hundreds of people came out for the VFW post 5263 Indian Taco Dinner to help raise funds for area students.

Indian Tacos filled the plates of the roughly two-hundred people that attended the fundraiser. All proceeds were directed to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's backpack program.

President of VFW post 5263 Auxiliary Guila Shields explained the program, which gives non-perishable food items to children to take home over the weekend so they can have food to eat.

"Because their parents are at work or whatever and they can have a snack if they don't know how to cook or if they're too young," Shields said.

Those with the VFW post hosted the event to make sure children are getting what they need, because it's hard for children to learn on an empty stomach.

Shields asked the board if this month’s fundraiser dinner could benefit the kids, because making sure children are fed is something near and dear to her heart.

"My oldest granddaughter is a single parent and she has five children and so I think it's really great that we can help the kids,” Shields said. “She lives in Texas, she doesn't live here I think it's great that the community can help."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.