Navajo High School hosts supply drive for Harvey victims

Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
