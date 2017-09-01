Navajo High School hosts supply drive for Harvey victims

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Navajo High School is hosting a supply drive to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The supply drive will last until September 8th.

“I would love to see the community support the difference these kids are trying to make in the lives of so many people that find themselves without. In our speech program, we teach kids how to use their voice. This project is what they choose to speak out on and it is a worthy cause,” said educator Brandi Waldroop.

They are accepting nonperishable food items, toiletries, blankets, pillows, baby products, paper plates/cups and silverware. The donations will be given to affiliates of Martha Road Baptist Church in Texas to ensure the items get to the people that need them most.

Items can be dropped off at the Main entrance of the high school or call 580-482-7742 to arrange pickup.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.