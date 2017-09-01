Ahead of season opener OU updates tailgating policy

49-year-old Randy Wolfe of Lawton is charged with five felony offenses-- one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of child sexual abuse and one count of violating the computer crimes act.
49-year-old Randy Wolfe of Lawton is charged with five felony offenses-- one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of child sexual abuse and one count of violating the computer crimes act.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.