Ahead of season opener OU updates tailgating policy

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Ahead of tomorrow's game, OU has updated their tailgating policy.Officials have cited security concerns with new student housing as the reason.

Initially, on Tuesday, they released a map showing an extended area around the stadium where tailgating would not be permitted. That included Lindsey Street and areas from Timberdell Road to Boyd Street.Then, the next day, OU updated the map yet again. The Norman police department also warns that Lindsey Street between 24th Avenue and Berry road is under construction. And, to improve the flow of traffic, Flood Avenue will be one-way for northbound traffic between Boyd and Main Street after the game.

Now, a new tailgating location will be allowed through a private company on the stadium's southeast corner. But. prices to rent a tent there range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. The university says the new tailgating location was never available to the public so this will bring a new experience to the fans.

