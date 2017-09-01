Early voting begins Sept 7th for Special City of Lawton Election

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Voters will go to the polls September 12 for the Special City of Lawton Election involving wards 6, 7, & 8.

Early voting at the Comanche County Courthouse is September 7th and 8th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 12th.

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office, 315 SW 5th St Rm 206. Lawton, OK. Our office number is 580-353-1880.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.