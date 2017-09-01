Oklahoma shelters take in pets displaced by Harvey

OK (KSWO)- Following Harvey, shelters in Oklahoma are helping out by taking in animals that were already up for adoption in Houston, to make room for pets displaced by flooding.

Volunteers from the Central Oklahoma Humane Society picked up 30 shelter dogs at a weigh-in station in Bixby yesterday, to be delivered to Oklahoma City.

The group's CEO says the goal is to help keep pets belonging to Texas families close to their homes.

"It's unreal. It's really difficult for me to watch… To help, it feels right. And it feels like, 'Oh gosh. I wish we could do just a little more,'” said Dana McCrory.

At least 30 other dogs went to Tulsa and dozens of other states.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.