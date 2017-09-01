OBI holds tailgate party to raise blood donations for Harvey victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Blood Institute in Lawton is getting in the spirit and offered pretty great incentives for OSU and OU fans.

A tailgate party was held today at the donor center for people who gave blood before the Labor Day weekend. Donors got their choice of OSU Orange or OU Crimson "Win from Within" t-shirts.

But that's not all! The Oklahoma Beef Council was there giving out all-beef hotdogs to donors.

A lot of the blood donated today will be sent down south to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"We've been blessed to help gulf coast with about 300 units. More will go this week. It's a great way for you if you're thinking have you ever donated blood before and Houston touched your heart you can come donate blood."

If you missed out on today's tailgate, the blood institute is always looking for donors! They're open tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lawton Donor Center at 211 Southwest A Avenue. For more information, visit their website OBI.org.

