OBI holds tailgate party to raise blood donations for Harvey vic - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OBI holds tailgate party to raise blood donations for Harvey victims

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Blood Institute in Lawton is getting in the spirit and offered pretty great incentives for OSU and OU fans.

A tailgate party was held today at the donor center for people who gave blood before the Labor Day weekend. Donors got their choice of OSU Orange or OU Crimson "Win from Within" t-shirts.

But that's not all! The Oklahoma Beef Council was there giving out all-beef hotdogs to donors.

A lot of the blood donated today will be sent down south to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"We've been blessed to help gulf coast with about 300 units. More will go this week. It's a great way for you if you're thinking have you ever donated blood before and Houston touched your heart you can come donate blood."

If you missed out on today's tailgate, the blood institute is always looking for donors! They're open tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lawton Donor Center at 211 Southwest A Avenue. For more information, visit their website OBI.org.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Houston water release could keep 20K homes flooded

    New Houston water release could keep 20K homes flooded

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:42:12 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:27:04 GMT

    Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.

    Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.

  • Russian officials pledge tough, measured answer to US order

    Russian officials pledge tough, measured answer to US order

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:52:07 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:24:52 GMT

    Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.

    Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.

  • Kenyan court throws out president's win, calls for new vote

    Kenyan court throws out president's win, calls for new vote

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:51 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:51:56 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:24:28 GMT

    Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.

    Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.

    •   
Powered by Frankly