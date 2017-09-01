Lawton Goodyear Plant facing shipment delays due to Harvey

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Effects of Hurricane Harvey have made its way to Lawton, specifically the Goodyear Plant.

Laura Duda with Goodyear says they've seen a delay in raw material shipments because of the hurricane. As a result, some employees have opted to take a vacation, time without pay, or work in another area of the plant.

About 250 temporary contractors aren't working while the plant isn't producing at full volume. Officials say they're not sure when they'll return to normal but shipments are slowly starting to leave Houston which is a good sign.

