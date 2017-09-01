Local gas stations experience shortages due to Harvey

Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy found a unique way to give back to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy found a unique way to give back to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.