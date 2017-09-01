One local gas station experiences shortage due to Harvey

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Some Lawton gas stations may be experiencing a delay in shipments due to Hurricane Harvey.

A 7News crew spoke to a gas station attendant at the Stripes Convenience Store, located at SE 45th St and Lee Blvd. The employee says that they ran out of gas due to Harvey.

We contacted Stripes' corporate office and they sent this statement to us:

"The refined product infrastructure in the Gulf Coast was significantly impacted by the storm. In fact – nearly 25 percent of the nation’s refinery capacity was shutdown. The Houston and Corpus Christi refining markets supply most major geographic regions in Texas as well as the Southeastern U.S. up into the Mid-Atlantic. We, as well as all of our partners and suppliers across the U.S. fuel supply chain, are working diligently to return full services as quickly as possible."

We have seen other local gas stations receive shipments as recently as Friday morning.

Officials across Texas said yesterday there is no gas shortage, but there could be some delays in stations receiving their supply. Those officials said the best advice they can give is for everyone to go about their lives and fill up their tanks as they normally would.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.