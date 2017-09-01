Man stabbed at Ross Estates in Lawton Wednesday night - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man stabbed at Ross Estates in Lawton Wednesday night

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer

(Source Ross Estates) (Source Ross Estates)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was stabbed at Ross Estates on Wednesday night. According to police, a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the stomach and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Thursday morning, the suspect was found sleeping outside of home in the Eisenhower Village Area. Investigators say when the occupants awoke him, the suspect took off yet again.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect near SW Fenwick Ave and Bainbridge Avenue. The suspect is now in police custody and assault with a deadly weapon charge are expected to be filed today.

At last check, the victim was hospitalized.

