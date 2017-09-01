Lawton Police Department adds seven new vehicles to their fleet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department is showing off some new police cars.

They got 7 new police sport utility vehicles. Some of them were paid for by the capital improvement project bill while others are just replacing older vehicles on the fleet. They are full of new equipment and ready to roll.

Sergeant Jenkins says the new vehicles will help them better serve the public.

“Having new cars always being able to get new equipment radios or weapons. Getting new equipment in it helps us do our job more efficiently that way we are able to go out and protect the community.”

You will not see the SUVs on the road until the end of this month.

