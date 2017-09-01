Altus AFB holds controlled burn in preparation for Air Show’s py - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus AFB holds controlled burn in preparation for Air Show’s pyrotechnic display

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Smoke filled the sky over the Altus Air Force Base this afternoon, but it wasn't an emergency. They're just getting ready for their annual Air Show.

The fire department performed a controlled burn in an area that will be used for a pyrotechnic display.

The air show is scheduled for September 9th at 11:00 a.m.

