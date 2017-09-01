One person hospitalized following a crash in Lawton

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.
One person was sent to the hospital, after a crash in Lawton. This was the scene on south Railroad and F Avenue around 1:30 this afternoon. Lawton Police say a silver car headed west on F Ave failed to yield at a stop sign and slammed into that red Ameri-Cab. One passenger inside the silver car was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. Two people inside the Ameri-Cab also had minor injuries.
