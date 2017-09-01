One person hospitalized following a crash in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One person hospitalized following a crash in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was sent to the hospital, after a crash in Lawton.

This was the scene on south Railroad and F Avenue around 1:30 this afternoon. Lawton Police say a silver car headed west on F Ave failed to yield at a stop sign and slammed into that red Ameri-Cab.

One passenger inside the silver car was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. Two people inside the Ameri-Cab also had minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Houston water release could keep 20K homes flooded

    New Houston water release could keep 20K homes flooded

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:42:12 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:27:04 GMT

    Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.

    Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.

  • Russian officials pledge tough, measured answer to US order

    Russian officials pledge tough, measured answer to US order

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:52:07 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:24:52 GMT

    Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.

    Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.

  • Kenyan court throws out president's win, calls for new vote

    Kenyan court throws out president's win, calls for new vote

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:51 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:51:56 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:24:28 GMT

    Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.

    Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.

    •   
Powered by Frankly