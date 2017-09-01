One person hospitalized following a crash in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was sent to the hospital, after a crash in Lawton.

This was the scene on south Railroad and F Avenue around 1:30 this afternoon. Lawton Police say a silver car headed west on F Ave failed to yield at a stop sign and slammed into that red Ameri-Cab.

One passenger inside the silver car was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. Two people inside the Ameri-Cab also had minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.