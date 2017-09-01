Local leaders come together to help Hurricane Harvey victims though care package drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Several local leaders are coming together to help out victims from Hurricane Harvey and they need your help.

They're looking to gather supplies to fill about 1,000 backpacks. They need personal hygiene products such as toothbrushes and toothpaste along with snacks.

The members are from Red Cross, Walmart, the County, Emergency Management, and the City. They say they'll have collection sites across the city by next Wednesday. It will all lead up to a big drive.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.