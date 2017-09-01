Lawton boy holds dance workshop for Hurricane Harvey

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy found a unique way to give back to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

8-year-old Dominic Green calls it "Dancing For Harvey."

He and his family raised nearly 300 dollars to give to the Salvation Army for relief efforts.

Dominic said he simply wanted to give hope to those in Houston going through a hard time by dancing.

He has been dancing since he was three and is part of the Junior Dance Team for the Oklahoma City Thunder Raindrops.

Friday, he practiced his hard-hitting moves with his parents to the song "Peanut Butter Jelly Time" by The Buckwheat Boyz.

He also taught his dance to other kids in a hip hop workshop and dance party on Fort Sill.

He said the goal is to make a YouTube video to send to his friend stuck in Houston and what better way than to show off his dance moves.

"This is very important to me because I saw my friend on social media getting rescued from her house on a boat,” said Dominc.

"I feel like it's very important for him to learn to give back to the community and never get a big head as you get older and to always stay humble to do things to help your fellow man,” said Ashley Green, Dominic’s mother.

The 277 dollars Dominic and his family raised and gave to the Salvation Army in Lawton will now be sent to Houston.

