Lawton business broken into for ninth time

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton business owner has been hit by burglars for the ninth time.

Thieves broke in Fisher Maintenance on Southwest 8th Street around six Friday morning.

They stole two-thousand-dollars’ worth of roofing shingles.

"You can see the two individuals casually walk up to the front of the building, probably 100 feet or more,” said James Fisher, owner. “Walked up to the front of the building back and forth carrying materials like they knew they weren't going to be caught."



Fisher and his wife have been in business for 15 years.



They moved Fisher Maintenance to its new location last year and are shocked someone is giving them such a hard time.



"We believe these individuals doing this are watching us,” said Fisher.



Burglars broke in through the back of the building.



That's where Fisher says he believes they used a truck to knock down his fence..



He said this isn't the first time it's happened.



"We had materials stolen out of the back before,” said Fisher. “This is probably six months ago. At that time, we figured we have to get surveillance video because it's going to keep happening."



Fisher said while it hurts to have to purchase new materials again, the worst part is having to tell his employees the bad news.



"We're a small company and we have five employees,” said Fisher. “So, every time someone steals from us it's a piece of equipment we can't buy, the material we can't buy for another job so it not only hurts my wife and me as owners but our employees."



Fisher said he's filed a police report but he hopes someone will recognize the burglars and turn them in



"It's a shame you have to live in a world where you have to put bars on your windows, videos cameras at your house, your shop, but that's the world we live in nowadays,” said Fisher. “Hopefully, this will help catch those individuals and people won't have to go through the same thing we did."

If you have any information on the burglary, you're encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department

