Lawton business broken into for ninth time

Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
A final resting place for pets has fallen into disrepair. Pet owners say the overgrown grass is now covering headstones at the Pet Memorial Cemetery in Lawton and they say it's been that way for months. The grass has grown up to knee-height. There are hundreds of gravestones at the cemetery off of Highway 49. Though some of them, you can't even see because of grass and leaves.
A final resting place for pets has fallen into disrepair. Pet owners say the overgrown grass is now covering headstones at the Pet Memorial Cemetery in Lawton and they say it's been that way for months. The grass has grown up to knee-height. There are hundreds of gravestones at the cemetery off of Highway 49. Though some of them, you can't even see because of grass and leaves.