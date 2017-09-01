Dunbar School reunion picnic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –A group of local alums from a school shut down decades ago gathered today for a special reunion picnic.



Former students from the Dunbar School came together for their second reunion event.



Attendees came in from all over the country to reconnect with old classmates and share fond memories of their school days.



For Dan Hopkins, though, it was more than just a chance to see old friends – today proved to be an opportunity to honor the school's lasting legacy.



"So many of these folks that segregation said couldn't make it, shouldn't make it, have gone on and become professionals,” he said. “We've got doctors and attorneys out of Dunbar, we have generals in the military, we have other professional leaders, professors at universities and people who have led in our military. They're all part of this school that have come and really contributed to our society."



The Dunbar school closed in 1974.

