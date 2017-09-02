Fort Sill soldiers heading to provide hurricane relief

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - More than 100 Fort Sill soldiers in the 15th Transportation Company headed out Saturday morning to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey after FEMA requested the military's help.

Capt. Dan Trevino and a few others headed to help from Fort Sill are from the Houston area.

"It doesn't matter if it's my own hometown or not. I'm going to go there, I'm going to go where ever I'm told," he said. “I'm going to go and take care of it because it's American people."

Capt. Trevino said they've all talked to their families living down there and they’re doing ok.

The group was on their way back from a two-week training mission when they were told they're being sent to Texas.



"I told them right away, ‘hey I received a phone call and this is what's going on’,” Capt. Trevino said. “I gave them the information I had at that time, they were excited they were pumped up."



Many of the 110 soldiers headed to help with Hurricane Harvey relief have never been deployed overseas. This mission gives them the opportunity to help Americans on the home front.

"We'll be doing bottled water, food, medical supplies,” Capt. Trevino said. “Any kind of supplies that we can push to the people affected by the hurricane. To assist them, to rebuild, or at least feel like they're being supported because that's what we're there to do, support the community, not just Lawton but down in Texas wherever we can reach out to."

Capt. Trevino said they're expecting to be there up to three weeks. They haven't been told where they're going but they're headed to Fort Hood where they'll get further instructions on where FEMA needs them.

