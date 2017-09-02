Lawton Community Feeding Ministry serves Saturday meals

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - At the Lawton Public Library, a monthly feeding program started by a group of friends hosted a meal for the community. They call it the Community Feeding Ministry.

One of the organizers Lisa Willis said she saw this happening in another city, and decided Lawton had a need to feed anyone who wants a meal. With her friends Shavondia Hadley and Addie Smith, they started the ministry. She said it started just meals for the homeless, but quickly turned into meals for everyone.

Willis said they see at least 150 to 200 people come in for a meal, and every time she has the same reaction.

"Oh my gosh. Just the fellowship. The coming together. The smiles. It's turned into a big family affair," Willis said.

Willis said it's sometimes a battle every month to provide this meal, but they make it work through donations.

If you would like make a donation, visit their GoFundMe page. For updates on the service, find their group on Facebook.

