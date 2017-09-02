Car show raises money for American Cancer Society

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton car club held a meet on Saturday to help raise money for the American Cancer Society. C3 Car Club Lawton held a National American Muscle Meet right here in Lawton at McKenzie's Burger Garage.

Last year NAMM raised $5,000 for the cancer society through these meets, and they're hoping to raise just as much this year.

C3 Car Club Lawton Vice President George Figueora said this shows people that they're more than car fanatics. Figueora said raising money for the cancer society is important to him because he's lost family members to cancer.

“As far as family members that I've lost, I know that I can give back even though they're not here any longer, but I can continue to give,” Figueora said.

He said people came on Saturday because they care about finding a cure and helping society.

They raised money by having registration fee for people to show their cars. They also had raffle tickets and an auction.

