Marlow business heads to Texas with hurricane relief supplies

North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
A Lawton car club held a meet on Saturday to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.
