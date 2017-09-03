Yukon teen dies in car crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Yukon teenager died in a car accident on Saturday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 10:45 Saturday night at State Highway 65 and Rogers Lane. The 16 year old was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on Highway 65.

OHP said at the curve in the road, she went off the right side of the road and rolled then landed on the drivers’ side of the Jeep 100 feet away from the road. The teen was pinned for 20 minutes before the Sterling Fire Department freed her.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and OHP said the cause of the crash was unsafe speed on the curve.

