Bethlehem Baptist Church taking donations to hurricane victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A truck full of supplies to help the hurricane relief in Texas is heading south Sunday night. Members of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton wanted to do something to help. So they reserved two U-Hauls and a trailer, and started filling them Sunday afternoon. They collected water, medical supplies, toiletries, and basic clothing.

Deacon Michael Berry said his daughter and another member were the organizers behind this drive.

He said helping the folks down in Texas was the right thing to do.

"It could have been us,” Berry said. “If we were in that situation we would hope that someone would see the need to come down to help us. So we are just trying to do that same thing for our brothers and sisters down in Texas"

One U-Haul is on its way to a Baptist church in Cuero, Texas. That north of Victoria. The trailer will be heading out Monday morning, and the organizers are still waiting on instructions on where the second U-Haul will need to go.

If you would like to donate, and have the church take the items to Texas, call their church office at 580-355-7818 after the Labor Day weekend.

