OHP cracking down during Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies are out on the roadways looking for impaired drivers through the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign started about two weeks ago and will end on Labor Day. It is one of the most deadliest holidays, when it comes to impaired drivers putting themselves and others on the road in danger.Local and state law enforcement agencies will show zero tolerance when it comes to drinking behind the wheel. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Williams said the message is simple.



"We just want everyone to be safe, make sure you buckle up, put the electronic devices down, and devote all of your attention to operating your vehicle, and we want everyone to have a safe holiday, and get home to their loved ones safely," said William.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10 people were killed in alcohol- related crashes in Oklahoma on Labor Day last year.

In 2015, more than 10,000 people were killed across the U.S. in drunk driving crashes.

Williams advises people to plan ahead and designate a sober driver by using a ride sharing service or call Triple A Tipsy Tow.

"We just want everyone to go out and have fun, but we want you to do it legally, and we want you to keep the roadways safe. We don't wan to see another victim that has been hurt or killed because of an impaired driver," said Williams.

If you fail to obey the law, Williams says you could face thousand of dollars in penalties and legal fees, or even worse.

"You are going to lose your license for 6 months, you could be possible have an interlock device installed on your car for months after that even , you are going to be on probation once you get passed that point you are going to have your license re-instated," said Williams.



Educating yourself and others about the dangers of drunk driving is one of the ways to help stop it. Visit the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over website and, "Take the Pledge" to end drunk driving.

