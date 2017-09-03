Comanche County Courthouse site of National Day of Prayer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County Courthouse site of National Day of Prayer

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It was a powerful Sunday evening at the Comanche County Courthouse as people gathered for the National Day of Prayer to pray for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. About 2 dozen people prayed for families, rescue workers, first responders, and the lives lost in southern Texas.

Earlier this week President Trump released a Declaration for National Day of Prayer.

The prayer meeting was led by Southwest Oklahoma Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer Task Force Dwayne Hall.

Hall said prayer changes things.

“We have come together as the body of Christ, here in Southwest Oklahoma, Comanche County for the purpose first and foremost responding to that proclamation, but then making interception declaration and decrees on behalf of those suffering so much there in Houston, Texas,” Hall said.

There was also people from Houston at the prayer meeting. They gave special thanks to those who attended and prayed for them.

