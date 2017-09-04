Unwanted guests in Altus keep police busy on Monday morning

Altus police were called to a strange situation around 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

Residents in the 1400 block of Willard had some unwanted guests in their neighborhood and needed help getting them to leave. Police found the suspects -- two cows -- roaming the streets. After attempting to make contact the cattle took off running but were finally cornered in a backyard.

With a little help, police were able to get the cows loaded in a trailer without further incident.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.