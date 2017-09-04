Unwanted guests in Altus keep police busy on Monday morning

North Korea is "deliberately undermining regional peace and stability," the council said, reiterating demands for the country to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.
Altus police were called to a strange situation around 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.
In a statement Thursday, federal and state environmental officials said their primary concerns were the availability of healthy drinking water and "ensuring wastewater systems are being monitored, tested for safety and managed appropriately."
