Unwanted guests in Altus keep police busy on Monday morning

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A couple cows caused a stir this morning in an Altus neighborhood (Source: KSWO) A couple cows caused a stir this morning in an Altus neighborhood (Source: KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) -

Altus police were called to a strange situation around 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

Residents in the 1400 block of Willard had some unwanted guests in their neighborhood and needed help getting them to leave. Police found the suspects -- two cows -- roaming the streets. After attempting to make contact the cattle took off running but were finally cornered in a backyard. 

With a little help, police were able to get the cows loaded in a trailer without further incident. 

