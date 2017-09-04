Olive Gardens delivers free lunch to nurses and first responders

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As we celebrate the American worker on Labor Day, a local restaurant is recognizing those who don't get a day off.

That includes the many men and women who work around the clock to keep us safe. On Monday, Olive Garden prepared and delivered lunch to first responders, and nurses at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

It's a labor of love for Olive Garden Chefs, Kassia and Alicia, who said they look forward to serving first responders on Labor Day. With so much food to prepare, their day got off to an early start.

"Probably about an hour and half, "said Kassia.

It was worth every minute to see the workers smiling as they were delivered a meal of Olive Garden's famous salad, bread sticks, and spaghetti with meat sauce.Registered Nurse Claire Lindsay said the holiday means a lot to her.



"This Labor Day we are here laboring 24/7 we never close our doors. We feel more fortunate just to be able to help people that need our help, no matter the time, or day, and season. We here at Comanche Memorial Hospital and we are doing it well," said Lindsay.

Registered Nurse Annette Boucher has worked on Labor Day for the past 20 years. Boucher said it's a normal day to her, but being thanked for her hard work feels good.



"We appreciate that the community and Olive Garden that they think about us. We are not at the lake, we are not at home with our families," said Boucher.

"We would like to thank Olive Garden and other resources that formed this meal for us because we are not able to get out and eat like most people, we are not able to BBQ, we have our own ER family here, we are enjoying life like we always do and saving lives at the same time," said Lindsay.

Lindsay said she always looks forward to helping others even on a holiday.



"Helping our patients and helping them to feel better and more concerned. That we still care and we are here for them 24/7 no matter the occasion," said Lindsay.

This is the 16th year that Olive Garden has coordinated a Thank You meal. The restaurant also served a meal to nurses who work the night shift.

