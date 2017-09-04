Teen drives car off Lake Ellsworth dam wall

LAKE ELLSWORTH, OK (KSWO) - One teenager has been arrested after driving his father's car over the dam wall at Lake Ellsworth. It happened Sunday afternoon. We've learned the driver of the car was a 16-year-old boy who had taken his father's car without permission. He told police he lost control of the car, and jumped out before it went over the wall. He then ran. He later called his father to turn himself in.

He was arrested by the Comanche County Sheriff's office.

