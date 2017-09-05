Jury selection begins today for Moore man accused of beheading c - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jury selection begins today for Moore man accused of beheading coworker

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Alton Nolen Alton Nolen

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Jury selection is set to start today for a man accused of beheading a co-worker inside a Moore food plant back in 2014.

Alton Nolen's lawyers are expected to go with an insanity plea.  Court records show they say he is so mentally ill he did not know his actions were wrong.  Nolen has admitted in court to beheading one co-worker and trying to behead another.

He has asked to be executed - and tried to plead guilty to a murder charge, but a judge did not accept his plea.  Potential jurors will begin filling out questionnaires today.

