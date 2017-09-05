Jury selection begins today for Moore man accused of beheading coworker

Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.
The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years.
The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years.
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
The Lawton Soccer Club is looking to raise money to build a new parking lot. To do so, they're having two big events within the next month. The big one will be September 8th. The wife of American Sniper, Chris Kyle -Taya Kyle - will be speaking at McMahon Auditorium. She'll talk about her life as not only a military spouse but as a military widow. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Lawton Soccer Club.
The Lawton Soccer Club is looking to raise money to build a new parking lot. To do so, they're having two big events within the next month. The big one will be September 8th. The wife of American Sniper, Chris Kyle -Taya Kyle - will be speaking at McMahon Auditorium. She'll talk about her life as not only a military spouse but as a military widow. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Lawton Soccer Club.