American Red Cross holds job fair at Ft Sill on Sept 6th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

American Red Cross holds job fair at Ft Sill on Sept 6th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- The American Red Cross is calling for southwest Oklahomans who want to help with the Harvey relief efforts.

They are holding a job fair at Fort Sill for a temporary call center to answer calls from Hurricane Harvey survivors and log their needs and information. The job fair is tomorrow morning at ten and runs until six. It's at 1651 Randolph Road on post.

They are looking for people for at least 30 days but the program could be extended.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

    Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 07:44:35 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:58:40 GMT

    Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

    Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

  • Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs

    Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:04 AM EDT2017-09-05 08:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:57:39 GMT

    The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years.

    The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years.

  • The Latest: Trump claims 'great love' for young immigrants

    The Latest: Trump claims 'great love' for young immigrants

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-09-05 12:44:41 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:57:33 GMT

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly