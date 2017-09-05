American Red Cross holds job fair at Ft Sill on Sept 6th

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- The American Red Cross is calling for southwest Oklahomans who want to help with the Harvey relief efforts.

They are holding a job fair at Fort Sill for a temporary call center to answer calls from Hurricane Harvey survivors and log their needs and information. The job fair is tomorrow morning at ten and runs until six. It's at 1651 Randolph Road on post.

They are looking for people for at least 30 days but the program could be extended.

