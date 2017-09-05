TRAFFIC ADVISORY: North Railroad Street to close for constructio - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: North Railroad Street to close for construction

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A traffic alert for those of you driving in Lawton. A portion of North Railroad Street will be closed for the rest of the week.

The street will be coned off from Ferris avenue to Dearborn avenue. It will be shut down until Saturday for construction.

