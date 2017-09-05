Tulsa officers search for driver accused of mowing down homeless - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa officers search for driver accused of mowing down homeless people

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Tulsa police are looking for a driver who plowed into a group of homeless people sleeping under a bridge, killing one man. It happened early yesterday morning.

One woman was sent to a hospital, while another man was left with only minor injuries.

Police say all the signs point to it being intentional.

"The pickup truck actually circled the block a couple of times before coming back and then driving up over the curb and driving down the sidewalk to run over these individuals,” said Tulsa Police Sgt. Stephen Florea.

According to authorities, surveillance footage from a building nearby showed that the white pickup involved is the same truck from another hit and run yesterday. They say that victim, who was also homeless, was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear yet if any arrests have been made. 

