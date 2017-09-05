Chunk of concrete falls 20 feet and hits fan at OU season opener - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chunk of concrete falls 20 feet and hits fan at OU season opener

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source University of Oklahoma) (Source University of Oklahoma)

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- One woman says a fun day at OU football's season opener giant UTEP in Norman turned into a frightening experience when a piece of concrete fell and hit her.

She says she and her son were walking to their seats on the upper concourse on the east side of the stadium when she says she felt something.

"I felt something hit my leg, and it was like, 'Boom,'" Estes said. "Then I looked back and saw the pieces… If we were two seconds slower, it could have hurt me or him or maybe somebody else, but luckily no one else was around."

Fortunately, the chunk of concrete, which had fallen about 20 feet, left only a small nick on her ankle.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma have released a statement saying are looking into the cause, as well as any necessary repairs. A structural engineer will be conducting an internal inspection this week.

