Sen Lankford speaks out about Trump's DACA decision

Sen Lankford speaks out about Trump’s DACA decision

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued a statement today on Trump's decision.

Lankford said the White House is responsible for immigration enforcement and border security-- not immigration policy. He believes this type of reform should come from the American people.

He went on to say, "we as Americans do not hold children legally accountable for the actions of their parent. In the coming months, Congress must address this issue."

    The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years.

    President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

    Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

