Sen Lankford speaks out about Trump’s DACA decision

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued a statement today on Trump's decision.

Lankford said the White House is responsible for immigration enforcement and border security-- not immigration policy. He believes this type of reform should come from the American people.

He went on to say, "we as Americans do not hold children legally accountable for the actions of their parent. In the coming months, Congress must address this issue."

