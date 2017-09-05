UPDATE: Location of Saturday’s homicide in Comanche County relea - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Location of Saturday’s homicide in Comanche County released

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We now know the place where the man was shot in killed in Comanche County over the weekend.

Police say it happened around 4 A.M. Saturday at 213 Red Elk Drive. Sheriff Kenny Stradley says there was a party going on at one of the homes in Madische Estates.

Sheriff Stradley says a 21-year-old man was shot and killed. The victim's identity has not been released.

He says several people are being interviewed and the investigation is still on-going. They are now investigating this as a homicide and there are no suspects at this time.

