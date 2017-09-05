Yayo's Bike Run benefits Chickasha boy with cancer

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) -A Marlow family is gearing up to host the 12th annual Yayo's motorcycle run this weekend, and it's all for a good cause.



All of the proceeds will benefit a 4-year-old Chickasha boy battling cancer.

What started out with just 3 riders 12 years ago, is now an event with over 120 riders expected this weekend.



Yayo and his son, Eduardo Varela says cancer took the life of one of their family members several years ago, and that's what gave them the idea to give back to other Oklahomans fighting the disease.



"I'm just glad that we can help them," said Varela. "It just makes us feel good. I can't put it into words how we feel to be able to help somebody out."



This year's proceeds will go to Denton Padgett, a 4 year old boy from Chickasha with embryonal cancer.



Eduardo says they hope to bring some light to his family. Padgett's father passed away recently and his mother is struggling.



"She was emotional, which made us emotional and we want to do it again," said Varela. "This is what makes us want to keep doing it. Whether it gets harder for us or not, it's worth it."



The motorcycle run will start in Marlow at Yayo's house and go to Harley Davidson in Lawton for lunch, then to LaFiesta in Chickasha. By 4 o'clock Saturday, they will return to Yayo's home for dinner. Eduardo says everyone is welcome, no bike necessary.



"We're all just out there to have a good time, basically," said Varela. "If you like having a good time, show up and you'll be back next year, I guarantee it."

If you would like to participate in Yayo's run this weekend, you can contact Yayo at 580-251-1494 or show up on Saturday at 11 A.M at 411 S Broadway in Marlow. It is $20 a rider and $30 for a couple.

