One person hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash at Lawton-Duncan Y

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- One person is in the hospital following a wreck at the Lawton-Duncan Y. It happened just before three o'clock.

The Marlow Police Department say three vehicles were involved in the wreck. All of the vehicles were heavily damaged.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.