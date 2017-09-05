Lawton towing company, Altus Salvation Army helping in Houston

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One Lawton business owner spent the weekend in Houston, helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Billy Schroeder owns E-Z Towing in Lawton and is currently helping in Houston by towing cars destroyed by the storm.

Schroeder said there are several cars that were full of water for several days and even have mold already starting to grow in them.

He said when he first got into Houston, he could hardly believe what he saw.

"It's pretty devastating seeing these people have lost not just their cars but their livelihood. All their furniture, clothing, bedding, etc. It's been very hard to see. People are very grateful to see people from other states down here assisting in the cleanup efforts,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said there are more than 900 tow trucks hard at work in just the one area of Houston he is in. He said all of the drivers are picking up the cars and taking them to one lot near Central Houston.

"They're being brought in here, processed and then I'm assuming they're being shipped out to be crushed because of the high bacteria they're saying was in the water out here,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said there are tow trucks everywhere but even with all of that manpower, he doesn't expect to be home for at least another 3 months.

"What I’m hearing right now is over millions of cars that are going to have to be picked up,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder isn’t the only one locally getting involved. In about two weeks, Major Ben Walters with the Altus Salvation Army will be heading South, though he doesn't know exactly what his job will be when he gets there. He said he's excited to help and it's been devastating to see the destruction on TV.

"You see that and your heart breaks for the people,” Walters said. “These are real lives that have been really impacted in a situation that is not going to go away in the near future."

The Altus Salvation Army's feeding truck is already in Houston, along with dozens of Salvation Army officers that Major Walters is excited to join.

"This is one of the Salvation Army's largest disaster relief efforts in history,” Walters said. “We have sent 78 feeding units to Texas, we've sent personnel from across the US and Canada and we've already served more than 238,000 meals."

Walters said the Salvation Army is doing everything they can to help, but he's encouraged because they are not alone.

"When you have something happen such as this and the outpouring of kindness and love from our fellow human beings...To be able to see those efforts it’s encouraging to know we have a wonderful country. We have wonderful neighbors,” Walters said.

Walters said they've assisted two families that came to Altus after evacuating from Houston.

As for Schroeder, he said he knows he has a long couple of months ahead of him but he's excited to be able to help any way he can.