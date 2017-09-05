School board moving forward with bond issue plans

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton School Board met at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Shoemaker Education Center and approved plans and priorities for a tentative bond issue which totals over 98 million dollars

A large portion of the money from that bond would go towards building a new building for Eisenhower Middle School. Superintendent Tom Deighan said they've done a lot of research to get where they are today.

"Everything on the bond came directly from parents, staff, community, even students,” Deighan said. “At this point, it's one step closer to the board possibly having the election in November."

The bond they hope to place on the November ballot lasts ten years and will cost nearly 100 million dollars. It will be paid for through local property taxes on homes and businesses.

If the numbers are approved by the board, and the bond is passed about 43.7 million dollars will go to building a new Eisenhower Middle School. It will also cover tearing down the old school building which has numerous safety issues and structural problems.

"They deserve a good, safe building in Lawton," he said.

The bond doesn't just benefit Eisenhower Middle School more than half of the money will go to other schools in the district.

If passed about 22.5 million dollars would go to instructional technology, supplies, software, and equipment

And approximately 20 million dollars would go to making improvements, additions, and/or upgrades to other sites in the school district that are in most need.

And finally, 12 million dollars would go to the construction of safe rooms and tornado shelters.

Deighan said they'd like for the safe rooms to have dual purposes... like a safe room that doubles as a library.

He says this bond is about giving Lawton students some well-deserved upgrades.

"If I could really sum up what this bond is about from what we've heard from students and staff is that Lawton students and Lawton teachers and staff deserve to have the same things that other districts take for granted. What we think of as extras are things that our students deserve on a daily basis," Deighan said.

The school board is holding a special meeting on September 11th to discuss and possibly approve the legal language of the bond. The paperwork for the bond has to be filed by September 14th for it to be on the ballot in the November 14th election and must pass by a 60 percent majority.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.